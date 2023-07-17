It’s berry season!

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Local berries are just coming into season and they are good for more than just jellies and desserts.

April Bennett of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about the fruits. Watch her interview above.

She says berries are a delicious part of a healthy diet because they are rich in antioxidants and low in sugar and calories. Just ½ cup of berries equals one serving of fruit.

You can find local blueberries, raspberries, black raspberries, mulberries, and more at area farm stands, farmers markets, and U-pick orchards. But if you can’t make it out to one of those locations, frozen berries are a healthy and affordable alternative.

