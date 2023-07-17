Jennifer McDonald - Theresa - 39

May 15, 1984-June 30th, 2023
Jennifer McDonald, 39 - Theresa
Jennifer McDonald, 39 - Theresa(McDonald Estate)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jul. 17, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Jennifer McDonald 39, Theresa

May 15th 1984-June 30th 2023

Jennifer passed away at her home in Theresa. She was 39 years old. She had battled cancer for three years. Her courageousness and strength throughout it were to be admired. She was a loving mother, sister, daughter, and friend.

Jennifer is survived by her partner, Gino Cappucetti and her sons Trent and Sirus.  Also, her parents; Richard McDonald and Theresa Weldon, her sister Sarah McDonald and grandparents Bobbie and Bernard McDonald as well as aunts and uncles and cousins.

A Private service was already held.

In leu of flowers please donate to cancer prevention, research, and awareness.

