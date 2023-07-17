Jessie Louise VanLuven (nee Mickle), of Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Jessie Louise VanLuven (nee Mickle), Beloved Wife to Ronald William VanLuven for 61 years, passed to her Glory on July 14, 2023. Jessie was born on March 15, 1941, in Oneida, New York, and graduated from High School in 1961 in Oneida. She was preceded to Glory by her Parents, Carroll and Louise; her brother Robert; and her son Wesley.

A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 11:00 am in the Fairview Cemetery in Carthage, NY.

She is survived by her Beloved Husband Ron; Sons Daniel, and Bruce (Summer), and Dean; Six Grandchildren and Two Great-Grandchildren.

Jessie loved teaching Sunday School at the Nazarene Church where she and her husband were faithful Worshipers. She also taught Pre-School; worked in high school food service and retail sales. She greatly enjoyed crafting, quilting, knitting, and gardening.

The family wishes to thank Cornerstone Hospice for their compassionate care.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619.

To leave a message of sympathy for Mrs. VanLuven’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

The Lewis County Health System is buying a property next to the hospital on North State Street...
Lewis County Health System buying property next to hospital
Mark S. LeFrancois, 55, of Massena, NY passed away unexpectedly on July 9, 2023.
Mark S. LeFrancois, 55, of Massena
Canada wildfires
St. Lawrence County officials offer advice as air quality hits ‘unhealthy’ level
Wayne A. Weaver, 84, of State Hwy 3, Harrisville, died Saturday, July 15, 2023 in Carthage Area...
Wayne A. Weaver, 84, of Harrisville
Candles
Barbara Helen Mulvaugh, 91, formerly of Massena

Obituaries

Nicole D. Miller Espey, age 42, of Chaumont, NY passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at...
Nicole D. Miller Espey, 42, of Chaumont
Candles
Graveside Services: Paul C. Hartman, 76, of Wellesley Island
Candles
Burial Notice: Gloria M. Watson, 94, of Madrid
Fireworks
Can-Am Festival fireworks called off over fire risk
WWNY
It’s berry season!