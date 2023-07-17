Jessie Louise VanLuven (nee Mickle), of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Jessie Louise VanLuven (nee Mickle), Beloved Wife to Ronald William VanLuven for 61 years, passed to her Glory on July 14, 2023. Jessie was born on March 15, 1941, in Oneida, New York, and graduated from High School in 1961 in Oneida. She was preceded to Glory by her Parents, Carroll and Louise; her brother Robert; and her son Wesley.

A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 11:00 am in the Fairview Cemetery in Carthage, NY.

She is survived by her Beloved Husband Ron; Sons Daniel, and Bruce (Summer), and Dean; Six Grandchildren and Two Great-Grandchildren.

Jessie loved teaching Sunday School at the Nazarene Church where she and her husband were faithful Worshipers. She also taught Pre-School; worked in high school food service and retail sales. She greatly enjoyed crafting, quilting, knitting, and gardening.

The family wishes to thank Cornerstone Hospice for their compassionate care.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619.

