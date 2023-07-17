Lewis County Health System buying property next to hospital

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County Health System is buying a property next to the hospital on North State Street in Lowville.

The purchase price is $240,000.

Cayer says when word got out that the property was for sale, it just made sense to buy it since the hospital already owns the land behind it and next to it.

There are no concrete plans for how the health system will use the property.

“Over a dozen individuals suggest we should start thinking of a hospice facility for Lewis County. There’s a lot of work that would have to happen for that to become a reality. One of a possible half a dozen ideas that could surface over the next year,” said Cayer.

He says the hospital will close on the property in the next couple of weeks.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.