Lewis County Health System buying property next to hospital

The Lewis County Health System is buying a property next to the hospital on North State Street...
The Lewis County Health System is buying a property next to the hospital on North State Street in Lowville.(WWNY)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County Health System is buying a property next to the hospital on North State Street in Lowville.

The purchase price is $240,000.

Cayer says when word got out that the property was for sale, it just made sense to buy it since the hospital already owns the land behind it and next to it.

There are no concrete plans for how the health system will use the property.

“Over a dozen individuals suggest we should start thinking of a hospice facility for Lewis County. There’s a lot of work that would have to happen for that to become a reality. One of a possible half a dozen ideas that could surface over the next year,” said Cayer.

He says the hospital will close on the property in the next couple of weeks.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavily damaged car involved in a larger crash that shut down a section of State Route 12F.
Witnesses say at least 4 cars involved in crash, driver fled on foot
Canada wildfires
Wildfire smoke to make a return
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a fatal crash on County Route 21.
Police identify woman who died in Town of Theresa crash
Brandon Huckle
No jail time for former police officer
Funny Cide, a horse owned by 6 friends who grew up in Sackets Harbor that would go on to win 2...
Derby horse Funny Cide remembered by his Sackets Harbor owners after passing away

Latest News

Canada wildfires
St. Lawrence County officials offer advice as air quality hits ‘unhealthy’ level
Fireworks
Can-Am Festival fireworks called off over fire risk
WWNY
It’s berry season!
WWNY
Big band concert happening Monday at Thompson Park