Man accused of choking person in domestic dispute

Jeremai Montroy
Jeremai Montroy(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Parishville man is accused of grabbing someone’s throat until they fell to the ground.

State police say 48-year-old Jeremai Montroy was sitting with someone on a porch on Pleasant Street in Parishville Sunday afternoon when he allegedly reached over and grabbed the person’s neck to the point where they could no longer breathe.

The alleged victim fell out of their chair and Montroy let go. Troopers said the person was able to get away.

Montroy was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing.

He was arraigned in Potsdam town court, jailed, and released on $500 bail.

