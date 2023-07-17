Mark S. LeFrancois, 55, of Massena, NY passed away unexpectedly on July 9, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Mark S. LeFrancois, 55, of Massena, NY passed away unexpectedly on July 9, 2023.

Mark was born on May 31, 1968 to Ross LeFrancois and Sharon (Eames) Lawrence. He attended Massena Central High School, where he was involved in many sports.

Mark is survived by two daughters, Brittany LeFrancois and Felicia (LeFrancois) Donald Huto; his father Richard Lawrence; two brothers Christopher LeFrancois and Les (Karianne) LeFrancois, and a sister, Susan Pierce; many loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Mark was a loving friend to everyone. Mark is predeceased by his father Ross LeFrancois, mother, Sharon Lawrence, and grandmother Christine Eames.

Mark loved sports, especially football, racing and hockey, where his favorite teams were the Buffalo Bills, and New Jersey Devils. Mark wasn’t always known for making the best life choices, or a man of integrity. However, Mark was known for being the guy to pick you up when you were down. The guy that always offered a helping hand.

Mark was “brother” to many. It’s the comical stories, and pranks he pulled on friends. The stories of drinking beer around the campfire, his constant helping hand towards others, his laugh, smile, voice, and most of all his pure heart of gold. Mark was a simple man. He did not need material things to make him happy- just the company of his family and friends.

“Wild spirit, soft heart, sweet soul”

A celebration of life, and funeral will be held at the convenience of the family. Details will be posted when arrangements have been made.

Arrangements are under the care of the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com

