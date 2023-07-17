More than 50,000 attended Jefferson County Fair

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Organizers say this year’s Jefferson County Fair was one of the smoothest in a while.

As crews take down rides and clear tents, fair president Bob Simpson says he’s expecting another great year in terms of revenue.

He says the two years following COVID have been some of the best and he’s expecting the trend to continue.

“Some years we don’t make enough money to pay the bills. The last two years we’ve done enough to pay the bills and be able to pretty much get out of any debt we had. I’m sure we’ll be able to finish that this year,” he said.

Simpson says more than 50,000 people came to enjoy this year’s fair.

