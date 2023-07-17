Nicole D. Miller Espey, 42, of Chaumont

Nicole D. Miller Espey, age 42, of Chaumont, NY passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Westchester Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

Nicole was born March 5, 1981 in Dallas, Texas. She graduated from N. Mesquite High School. Nicole and Marcus became partners in 2003, and in 2015 moved to their current home in Chaumont.

Nicole is survived by her husband, Marcus Espey, children Ethan and Evvie, in-laws Michael and Patricia Espey of Cape Vincent, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Nicole enjoyed all things that involved Ethan and Evvie and watching movies with her family and Rocco. Nicole especially enjoyed Halloween. Nicole worked in various retail and service industries and took great pleasure working with people in her community.

Nicole will always be remembered by her quiet, gentle nature, her beautiful smile, radiant blue eyes, and fun loving laugh.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Becker-Cleveland Funeral Home of 12007 NY-12E Chaumont, NY 13622.

