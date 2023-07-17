Smoke returns: air quality alerts in effect

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Air quality alerts are in effect for the north country and the rest of New York state because of smoke blowing in from wildfires in Canada’s British Columbia.

At this point, advisories for Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties are set to expire at midnight. There’s no word on if they’ll be extended.

For Jefferson and Lewis, the air quality index is expected to be more than 151 for fine particulates, which puts it in the unhealthy range.

In St. Lawrence County, the AQI is expected to exceed 100, which is considered unhealthy for children, teens, older adults, and those with heart or lung disease.

The air quality index was created as an easy way to correlate levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI, the greater the health concern.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.