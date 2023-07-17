Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Grant, Seward & Henry streets

Traffic Advisory
Traffic Advisory(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Work will shut down three Watertown streets starting Monday.

That’s when a contractor will begin work on Grant, Seward, and Henry streets.

Luck Brothers contracting will make repairs to water and sewer mains, mill and pave the streets, and adjust road structures.

Work is expected to be completed by sometime in the fall.

Delays are expected and access will be limited to local traffic.

