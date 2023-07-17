Wayne A. Weaver, 84, of Harrisville

Wayne A. Weaver, 84, of State Hwy 3, Harrisville, died Saturday, July 15, 2023 in Carthage Area Hospital, Carthage. (Source: Funeral Home)

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Wayne A. Weaver, 84, of State Hwy 3, Harrisville, died Saturday, July 15, 2023 in Carthage Area Hospital, Carthage.

Born September 22, 1938 in Harrisville, NY, a son of Clifton and Albertine (Hathway) Weaver, he was a 1958 graduate of Harrisville High School.

He married Anna J. Hunter on December 19, 1958 in the Harrisville Church of Christ.

Also in 1958, Wayne began his working career with the former St. Regis Paper Company in Carthage, and later transferred to St. Regis Paper Company in Deferiet where he worked as a millwright. He retired in 1994 as the Supervisor of maintenance after 36 years of service.

An excellent athlete, he especially enjoyed football, basketball and baseball.

His favorite pastimes included hunting, spending time at hunting camp, watching his grand children and great grand children play sports, and watching the New York Yankees, Knicks and Rangers on TV. He especially loved spending time with his family. After his retirement he spent several years working at Wicks’ sugar bush.

Wayne was a member of the Harrisville Rod and Gun Club and Trout Falls Hunting Club.

Surviving in addition to his loving wife, Anna, of over 64 years, are his two sons and daughters-in-law, Brian and Rhonda Weaver, of Owego, NY, and Todd and Sandy Weaver, of Harrisville; 6 grandchildren, Corey (Melissa) Weaver, of Fremont, New Hampshire, Kyle Weaver, of Harrisville, Chelsea (Chad) Weaver, of Watertown, Hannah (Joe) Butts, of Harrisville, Nathan (Brooke) Weaver, of Harrisviille, and Ryan (Alysa) Weaver, of Harrisville; 5 great grandchildren, Deagan and Levi Weaver, Fremont,NH, Alden Butts, Harrisville, Piper Weaver, Harrisville, and Lane Nicholson, of Watertown, NY; a brother and sister-in-law, Allen and Anne Weaver, of Boonville, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his son, Brett Weaver, who died in 1983; 7 sisters, Betty Holcomb, Rose Miller, Gloria St. Peter, June Cole, Elaine “Lanny” Shackleford, Sharon Phillips and Marcia Terry, and 4 brothers, Clifton “Sonny” Weaver, L. Rick Weaver, Jack Weaver, and D. Pete Weaver.

Private funeral services will be held.

Family and friends are invited to a “Celebration of Life” that will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Weaver camp, Bryant Bridge Road, Harrisville, NY 13648.

Memorial contributions may be considered to the American Heart Association or to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are with Scanlon Funeral Home, Harrisville.

Messages of sympathy at www.scanlonfuneral.com

