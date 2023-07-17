Your Turn: feedback on non-binary student, automated farm & fire department distinction

Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn with Diane Rutherford(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Jul. 17, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence University student who identifies as non-binary is challenging a decision made by a national sorority to kick them out due to their gender assigned at birth:

Beyond disgusting. I hope they’re ok.

Gage Shaw

Get your 15 minutes of fame!

Sandy Earl

Happy to see the national sorority stand up and say no.

Gilbert McEachern

A farm in LaFargeville has turned to robots to feed and milk its cows. The owner says production is up and the cows are happier:

The range of changes happening in the industry is really fascinating.

Nancy Gowdy

As jobs on farms and many other jobs are taken over by automation, where are the workers supposed to go to earn a paycheck?

Cyn Ann Merrick

You can’t find people to do manual labor; farming is 4 a.m. to sometimes 7 p.m.

Donelle Thompson

The Watertown Fire Department has received a rare distinction for its preparedness. Fewer than 1 percent of fire departments nationwide have achieved it:

WFD has always done a great job. It’s nice to see them recognized for that.

Richard King

Well deserved. Just need more people in charge of the city to support the police and fire.

Adam Beshures

