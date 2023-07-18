Agnes Clare Bower, 96, of Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Agnes Clare Bower, 96, went to her heavenly home on July 14th, 2023. She passed away peacefully in her daughter’s home in Martinsburg, NY, where she had lived for over two years.

Agnes was born on October 13th, 1926 to Thomas and Clara Daly in Woodstown, New Jersey. After graduating from Theodore Roosevelt High School in 1944, she went on to work for the Advance Pattern Company while taking night classes at Hunter College. Her career path was joyfully interrupted when she met the love of her life, Edmond “Eddie” Quinn. They married in 1951 and loved and supported their five children.

In 1977, Agnes trusted in Jesus Christ. She was baptized in 1990 along with Eddie, shortly after he was saved. Agnes’s faith was incredibly important to her and the source of her strength throughout all of life’s many challenges.

Agnes devoted herself to the needs of her family, dedicating her life to being a fantastic and wonderful wife and mother. She took on many roles to support her loved ones over the years; becoming a beloved waitress at Snack Bar and Cole Farms, using her skills as a seamstress to create clothing, offering hospitality to church family, missionaries, and friends, and creating legendary recipes, including her famous coffee cake, to pass on to her family.

Agnes began progressing towards blindness in her early fifties, persevering with a positive outlook that was an inspiration to all. In 1998 her beloved Eddie went home to be with the Lord. Agnes continued to find joy in life after this loss, pouring all her love into her family. She found creative and meaningful ways to stay active in the lives of her loved ones, defying every limitation placed in her way. She maintained an insatiable curiosity, using it as a tool to connect with people and understand the world around her.

In 2011, Agnes married David Bower. They had been friends before they each lost their spouse and the friendship eventually blossomed into new found love. They maintained a voracious love of learning; studying the Bible and our nation’s history together. As an older couple they were totally devoted to caring for each other and serving the Lord in their church and community.

Agnes remained an active member of Calvary Bible Church and attended faithfully even in her final years by listening to online services. She loved the Bible and delighted in her relationship with Jesus, loving the Lord with all her heart.

Agnes was predeceased by her parents, siblings and cherished husbands. She is survived by her children and their spouses; Edmond and Diane Quinn, Mark and Bonnie Quinn, Matthew and Nancy Quinn, Colette and Paul Cross, Kenn and Shelly Quinn, her fifteen grandchildren, Paulette, Kyle & his wife Jill, Karl, Kevin & his wife Emily, David & his wife Hillary, Caley, Briana, Ryan, Josiah, Eryn & her husband Jacob, Elijah, Noah, Jonathan, Adrian, and Sean as well as thirteen great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Lewis County Hospice for their amazing support during the last 3 months of Agnes’s journey.

Agnes was blessed by a team of compassionate and loving caregivers. Thank you to Ava, Charlie, Ciera, Donna, Gladys, Linda, Linnea, Lyn, Jan, Jayne, Maggie, Marilyn, Myla, and Rachel. We are truly grateful for all you have done to care for her and our family.

There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, July 29th, 2023 at 10 AM. Service will be held at Calvary Bible Church, 6962 Sweeney Rd. Greig NY, 13345 followed by burial at Lowville Rural Cemetery.

On-line condolence of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

