Annual cheese auction brings in big bucks

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County Fair officially began Tuesday morning with the annual ribbon cutting and opening ceremony.

That was directly followed by the 29th Annual Cheese Auction.

This year the “big cheese” was a 20-pound block of sharp cheddar.

It sold for $8,500.

In all, the event brought in $23,000. All proceeds go toward agricultural events, activities, and scholarships.

