Another day of iffy air

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - More smoke blew into the north country from wildfires in British Columbia on Tuesday. That prompted a statewide air quality alert.

The alert is set to expire at midnight.

For Jefferson and Lewis counties, the air quality index is expected to be more than 151 for fine particulates, which puts it into the range that’s unhealthy for everyone.

In St. Lawrence County, the AQI is expected to exceed 100, which is considered unhealthy for children, teens, older adults, and those with heart or lung disease.

As of noon, the AQIs for Watertown, Potsdam, and Lowville were all around 110 to 115.

The air quality index was created as a way to measure how unhealthy the air is. The higher the AQI, the greater the health concern.

Health officials advise people to avoid strenuous outdoor activity when the levels are high.

You can check out the AQI where you live at airnow.gov.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.