Art gallery to host pop-up shows

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Fibonacci Art Gallery in Watertown is hosting two pop-up shows

Sharon Hughto and Ron McGregor appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about them. Watch their interview above.

The first show will be held at the 100 Court Street gallery on July 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will feature artisanal-turned wooden bowls created by artist Ray Oakes.

The second show will take place on August 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in honor of the late Greg Lago. Fibonacci artists will display their works in Lago’s memory.

For more information, visit fibonacciartists321.com.

