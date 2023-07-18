Art gallery to host pop-up shows

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Fibonacci Art Gallery in Watertown is hosting two pop-up shows

Sharon Hughto and Ron McGregor appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about them. Watch their interview above.

The first show will be held at the 100 Court Street gallery on July 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will feature artisanal-turned wooden bowls created by artist Ray Oakes.

The second show will take place on August 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in honor of the late Greg Lago. Fibonacci artists will display their works in Lago’s memory.

For more information, visit fibonacciartists321.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Huckle
No jail time for former police officer
Diocese of Ogdensburg
Facing more than 100 child sex abuse lawsuits, diocese files for bankruptcy
Funny Cide, a horse owned by 6 friends who grew up in Sackets Harbor that would go on to win 2...
Derby horse Funny Cide remembered by his Sackets Harbor owners after passing away
Jeremai Montroy
Man accused of choking person in domestic dispute
Smashing for a good cause, that’s what a group of bike riders did Sunday.
Motorcycle club smashes cars to benefit Transitional Living Services

Latest News

WWNY
WWNY Art gallery to host pop-up shows
Police lights
Richville man allegedly fired gun during domestic dispute
Air quality
Another day of iffy air
Lewis County Fair
Live at the Lewis County Fair!