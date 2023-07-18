Dawn M. Sharpstene (Yon), 63, of Theresa

Dawn M. Sharpstene (Yon) of Theresa, New York passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023 in a motor vehicle accident. (Source: Funeral Home)

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Dawn M. Sharpstene (Yon) of Theresa, New York passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023 in a motor vehicle accident. Dawn was born in Carthage, New York on May 10, 1960. She was a graduate of Indian River Central School, Class of 1978. Dawn was a life-long resident of Theresa, New York.

Dawn’s passion was always food service as she spent early years waitressing at the Stockade, the Admiral’s Inn, and Sharpstene’s Restaurant. During the mid-1980′s, she managed the Colonial Lounge, a family business where she was beloved by many. She also worked, part-time, at Land of Lakes with family where she made home-made salads every day. Dawn also enjoyed her career of almost three decades with Livingston International, Inc., a brokerage company in Alexandria Bay, New York.

Dawn married Michael A. Sharpstene on February 5, 1985. Although Dawn has no living children of her own, she was mother to Desiree Sharpstene, her daughter. She is survived by her husband, Michael; daughter Desiree; grandchildren, Dylan, Noah & Madison; and, great-grandchildren, Ryleegh and Harlow; her parents, Bobby & Jane M. Yon; and sisters, Lorri A. Pinkerton (Yon) and brother-in-law Stephen Pinkerton; and, Miracle L. Yon-Brown (Lynn Brown) and brother-in-law, Scott Brown. Dawn has nieces and nephews: Liza J. Drake, Shayne B. Cook, Tyeler S. Brown and Misty L. Nobrega; and great nieces and nephews, all of whom she adored as her own.

Dawn absolutely loved Christmas-time, enjoyed family get-togethers (where she could be the boss), she loved playing games, antiquing and garage sales. Dawn was the best daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend a person could ask for. Dawn’s passing was sudden and tragic, and a huge void is left in the hearts of her family and friends.

Calling hours for Dawn will be held at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home in Theresa, New York on Thursday, July 20, 2023 from 4 pm to 7 pm, with services officiated by Pastor Paul Watson immediately following calling hours at the funeral home.

A private burial officiated by Pastor Joe Moran will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Theresa, New York with a Celebration of Life at 11 am Friday, July 21, 2023 at the Theresa Fire Hall, which is open to friends and family and all who want to gather in celebration of Dawn, who touched the lives of so many. To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located at the top.

