Developer creates billboard criticizing radio station owner

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve driven along Factory Street in Watertown, you might have seen a billboard about a radio station owner.

The billboard is owned by developer P.J. Simao who asks, “Why is Jim Leven (co-owner of Community Broadcasters LLC) against free speech?” It’s accompanied by a photo of Leven and an X over his broadcast logos.

Simao says Leven has allowed people to call into AM 1240 WATN’s live local talk shows at noon and 5 p.m. and disparage his name mainly when talking about the recent city purchase of a golf course.

Simao says Leven won’t allow him to be on the air to defend himself.

Leven says he disagrees with Simao’s past behavior on the radio.

“He comported himself in such a way that I thought wasn’t in the spirit of what we try to do, number 1. Number 2, thereafter, P.J. threatened to sue me, and my attorney urged me not to allow him on my radio stations thereafter,” said Leven.

Simao says he wants to correct what he calls misinformation.

In a statement, Simao said, “My opinion is that Leven and his radio stations have chosen to interfere with local politics and that Community Broadcasters creates more divisiveness in the community rather than being a community partner.”

