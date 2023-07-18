Fun and safety at the Lewis County Fair

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - With fair season in full swing across New York, the state is letting people know it inspects rides at traveling carnivals and fairs every time the rides are set up at a new location.

No ride that fails an inspection is permitted to operate.

As the Lewis County Fair kicked off Tuesday, we saw white tags on the rides, meaning they’ve passed inspection.

For kids, anticipation was brewing before the midway’s 4 o’clock opening.

“I think I’m going to go on the Tilt-A-Whirl, a lot of fun games, and I might go the Ferris Wheel,” said Michael Disotell.

Others prefer the swings.

“‘Cause they go up high, and I like the wind when it’s hot out,” said Brantley Brock.

But before these kids can take flight, there’s a days-long inspection process with state Department of Labor representatives.

“They come while we’re setting up, so they can look at the rides while they’re on the trailer, and then they come before we operate to make sure they are turning and working in proper order,” said Robert Coleman, ride foreman, Coleman Brothers Shows.

Coleman Brothers Shows has been providing the Lewis County Fair with rides for years. The company is halfway through its 22-week county fair tour.

It means these rides are enjoyed and inspected quite a bit. From seat belts to air pressure to tripping hazards, nothing goes unnoticed.

“We go through and check it, and then we have the state inspectors go through and check it. So everything is double-checked, triple-checked before anything is operated, before any personnel, or people get on the rides,” said Coleman.

Once they pass inspection, a white tag is thrown on each ride.

“Well, knowing they’re inspecting and keeping an eye on things, that makes me feel much better,” said fairgoer Mary Disotell.

Games and rides will be at the fair all week.

