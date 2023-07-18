Gene G. Gilbo, 52, of Calcium
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - Gene G. Gilbo, 52, Calcium, passed away at his home Wednesday July 12th, 2023.
Among his survivors is his wife Samantha.
Calling hours are scheduled for Monday, July 24th from 3 pm - 7 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. The funeral will be Tuesday, July 25th at 11 am at the funeral home.
A complete obituary will follow.
Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
