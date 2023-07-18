Gene G. Gilbo, 52, of Calcium

CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - Gene G. Gilbo, 52, Calcium, passed away at his home Wednesday July 12th, 2023.

Among his survivors is his wife Samantha.

Calling hours are scheduled for Monday, July 24th from 3 pm - 7 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. The funeral will be Tuesday, July 25th at 11 am at the funeral home.

A complete obituary will follow.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

