Gerald J. Fifield, 80, of West Pierrepont

Gerald J. Fifield, 80, of County Rte 27, passed away Monday, July 17, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital surrounded by his family. (Source: Funeral Home)

WEST PIERREPONT, New York (WWNY) - Gerald J. Fifield, 80, of County Rte 27, passed away Monday, July 17, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital surrounded by his family.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 24 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. Additional off-street parking is available behind “LUNA” at 18 Park Street.

A graveside service will follow the calling hours in Beech Plains Cemetery, Pierrepont.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pierrepont Volunteer Fire Department.

Gerald was born a son to Millard A. and Dora E. (Shattuck) Fifield on October 28, 1942 at the family home in Pierrepont. He attended Knox Memorial School.

He was very proud of his 30-year career as a custodian for Canton Central School, retiring August 6, 1998.

Surviving are his children: Shawn and Amy McDonald of DeKalb, Todd McDonald of Ogdensburg, Heather and her fiancé Leo Limoges of Ogdensburg and Robin Larkins of Flackville; his siblings: Lorraine Symonds of VA, Clara and Tom Shatraw of Pierrepont, Beverly and Erwin Bevins of Canton, Barbara and Rex Gollinger of Canton and Patricia Fifield and Robert Ames of Pierrepont; a sister-in-law Linda Bogardus-Weldon of Hermon; numerous grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by two brothers Leland Joseph Fifield (1940), Morris Lee Fifield (1982) and by a baby sister Etta Lee Fifield (1963).

Gerald loved all his family and his friends. He had a love for tractors and the outdoors. He was affectionately known as “Gerry”, “Bill” or “Uncle G”.

Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.