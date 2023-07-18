Howard W. Robideau Jr., 82, of Winthrop

WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - Howard W. Robideau Jr., 82, of Winthrop, passed away on July 17, 2023 at North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Massena.

Howard was born on April 24, 1941 in Potsdam, NY, the son of the late Howard Sr. and Luella (Graves) Robideau. He graduated from Potsdam High School and worked at SUNY Potsdam College in the Custodial Department. Howard enjoyed oil painting, model cars and going to the Locks in Massena with his late sister, Patricia.

Howard is survived by a sister, Kathy French of Indiana and a brother, James Robideau of Massena as well as several nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his sisters, Patricia Horton, Marilyn and Linda.

Burial will take place in South Colton Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the care of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home in Potsdam where memories and condolences can be shared online at www.donaldsonseymour.com

