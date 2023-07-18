Hundreds in Ogdensburg negotiate lower property assessments

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Not many can say they took on city hall and won. But, that’s the story for hundreds of Ogdensburg residents when it comes to a recent reassessment.

We first met Robert Wells in April when he learned his 100-year-old Ogdensburg home almost doubled in assessed value. It went from $58,000 to $109,000, meaning he’d likely pay more in property taxes.

After taking up his concerns with city hall, Wells was given a value he can live with - $70,000.

“I’m very satisfied with my cooperation with the city on this,” he said. “I tried to get it to $68,000, but he said no, he can’t do that.”

Wells wasn’t alone. Ogdensburg’s city-wide reassessment drew hundreds of complaints.

According to a city manager’s report, more than 500 people either filed paperwork ahead of the June 13 Grievance Day deadline or showed up at city hall that day to plead their case.

Interim City Manager Andrea Smith said in her report, in advance of Grievance Day, that the acting assessor met with 347 property owners and most left city hall happy.

“Of the 347 property owners, they were able to successfully negotiate 344 stipulated agreements. So what that means is out of the 347, 344 property owners were able to agree to a lower assessment. So I would say, yeah, that’s a huge success,” she said.

Smith says final letters of change of assessment will be mailed to property owners either this month or early in August, and that’s when the final taxable roll will be complete and Ogdensburg leaders will see how this reassessment will help the city financially.

