Larry “Lamont” Arquette, 59, of Hogansburg

Published: Jul. 18, 2023
HOGANSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Larry “Lamont” Arquette, 59, of 641 Cook Road unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Massena Hospital.

Lamont was born on June 4, 1964, in Massena, son of the late Mike and Christie (David) Arquette. He attended Mohawk Schools and Salmon River Central School. He was an ironworker, general laborer, and a truck driver for Truck Stop #9.

Larry loved people and family and was always there to lend others a helping hand. He had nicknames for all his great nieces and nephews. Often seen riding his bicycle, he was always noted for his bandana, Levi jeans and his work boots. He enjoyed playing pool, playing his harmonica, and he loved watching football and baseball and going to the casino.

He is survived by his siblings, Brenda (Donald) Arquette, Barbara (Greg) Smoke, David Arquette, Peter (Queenie) Arquette, Phillip (Donna) Arquette, William (Juanita) Arquette and Henry “Whitey” Arquette; and his niece Laura and Stacy Thompson, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Lamont was predeceased by his parents Mike and Christie, along with his siblings John Arquette on March 2, 1991, and Maggie Arquette on July 24, 1971; and his niece and nephew Sue and Tyson Arquette.

Friends may call at Akwesasne Homemakers beginning Thursday at 12 noon until Friday at 9:00 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at the St. Regis Catholic Church at 10 AM with Rev. Jerome PAstores celebrating.

Memorial donations may be made in Lamont’s memory to the Akwesasne Mohawk Ambulance Service.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home where family and friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

