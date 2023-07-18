Live at the Lewis County Fair!

Live at the Lewis County Fair
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County Fair kicked off Tuesday.

7 News anchor Jeff Cole was there live during 7 News At Noon.

He spoke with fair manager Rachel Lisk, who said her favorite thing at the fair is watching people make memories.

Watch the video above as she tells the story about a memory she saw in the making between a woman and her grandson toward the end of the 2021 fair. She says it tied in with that year’s theme, “Celebration of Generations.”

The midway opens at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The fair parade starts at 7 p.m. with at 10:30 p.m.

The fair runs through Saturday, July 22.

See the full schedule at lewiscountyfair.org.

Also live at the fair at noon was weather caster Beth Hall. In the video below, she speaks with young people who are showing their livestock at the fair this week.

Live at the fair with animals

