Luella F. Riordan, 94, of Evans Mills

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - The graveside service and burial for Luella F. Riordan will be 11:30am Monday, July 24th at the Evans Mills Cemetery. There are no calling hours.

Luella passed away July 16, 2023, after a very brief illness at Samaritan Medical Center with family by her side. She was 94 years old.

Luella was born September 16, 1928, in Theresa, NY, a daughter of Wallace W. and Florence (Slyck) Fleming. She graduated from Evans Mills High School and Watertown School of Commerce.

Luella worked for several years at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home in addition to raising her family and working on the family farm. She was a member of the Evans Mills United Methodist Church.

In the past she enjoyed bus tours and ship cruises, working on puzzles, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Surviving are two sons, Neil (Karen Countryman) and Ronald, both of Evans Mills; three grandchildren, April (Jeffrey) Franz of Evans Mills, Chuck (Robyn) Riordan of Charlotte, North Carolina, Kimberly (Joshua) Holmes of Canton, NY; seven great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter in-law, Christina Riordan, brother, Lyle Fleming, sister in-law, Eleanor, and four nephews, David, John, Robert, and Stuart Riordan.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Evans Mills United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 382, Evans Mills, New York 13637.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.