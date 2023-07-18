Man accused of selling stolen vehicles for scrap

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - A Lisbon man is accused of selling vehicles that didn’t belong to him for scrap.

State police say 33-year-old William Stemples allegedly possessed three vehicles that had been reported stolen and sold them for scrap at Two Brothers Recycling in Massena.

It was an investigation that began at Auttumn’s Automotive in Lisbon.

He was charged with first-degree offering a false instrument, false written statement, second-degree possession of a forged instrument, and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Stemples was arraigned in Massena town court and released.

