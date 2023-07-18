Man airlifted to hospital after crashing tractor-trailer

Tractor-trailer crash in the town of Rutland
Tractor-trailer crash in the town of Rutland
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - A man was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital Tuesday after the tractor-trailer he was driving crashed in Jefferson County.

It happened shortly after 11 a.m. on O’Dell Road (also known as Odell Road) in the town of Rutland.

According to officials at the scene, the tractor-trailer left the road, struck a utility pole, and overturned into a ditch.

The cab was crushed. (See more pictures of the scene at the end of this story.)

First responders had to wait to free the driver from the wreckage until National Grid arrived to cut electricity to downed power lines.

Once it was safe, crews used the jaws of life to remove the man from the cab and take him to a waiting helicopter.

Police said the driver was flown to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Some households in the area lost power. National Grid is expected to have the electricity restored by mid-afternoon.

State police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Volunteers from Rutland, Rodman, and Town of Watertown fire departments responded. The state Department of Environmental Conservation was also at the scene.

We’ll update this story when we get more information.

