Mary Ann LaParr, 59, of Oswegatchie

OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - Mary Ann LaParr, age 59, of Oswegatchie, passed away on April 13, 2020 at the Clifton-Fine Hospital after being stricken ill at home.

There will be a Celebration of Life held on August 12, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. held at the Watertown VFW. Arrangements are under the care of French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

