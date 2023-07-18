Mary Ann LaParr, 59, of Oswegatchie

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - Mary Ann LaParr, age 59, of Oswegatchie, passed away on April 13, 2020 at the Clifton-Fine Hospital after being stricken ill at home.

There will be a Celebration of Life held on August 12, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. held at the Watertown VFW. Arrangements are under the care of French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

