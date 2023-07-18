Partly sunny & humid today

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a small chance of rain this morning. If it does rain, downpours could be heavy.

It’s only a 30% chance. Much of the day will be partly sunny and humid, with highs around 80. It should be pretty nice for the opening of the Lewis County Fair.

We have another day of air quality alerts. An air quality warning is in effect until midnight for much of New York state, including Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties.

Health officials recommend people limit strenuous activity while smoke from wildfires blows in from British Columbia.

Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

Showers are likely on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

It will be mostly sunny and 78 on Sunday.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.