Pivot offers Wellness Initiative for Senior Education

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a new program to help people adjust to life as they age.

Hannah Finley is a prevention counselor and educator at Pivot. She talked about the Wellness Initiative for Senior Education.

The initiative is a series of courses on such topics as healthy aging, meeting new people, managing medication, and creating positivity as we grow older.

The courses are from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Monday starting August 14 and running through September 18. They’ll be held on the third floor of the Marcy Building at 167 Polk Street in Watertown.

It’s free to anyone 65 and older.

Food will be served. Call 315-788-4660 to sign up. Class size will be limited to about 15 people.

