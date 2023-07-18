Rebecca S. Gaucher, 43, of Harrisville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 17, 2023, at the Carthage Area Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Rebecca S. Gaucher, 43, of Harrisville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 17, 2023, at the Carthage Area Hospital. She was born on October 30, 1979, to the late David Cring and Susan (Fowler) Cring in Gouverneur, NY.

Rebecca graduated from Harrisville Central School in 1997. She was currently working as a cook at the Mystic River Café in Harrisville.

Rebecca is survived by her loving fiancé, Wayne Walrath, her children, Danielle Miller, Ellizabeth Ward, and David Ward; her mother, Susan Cring; all of Harrisville; her siblings, James Cring, and Philip and his wife Lisa Cring, of Nebraska; along with her grandchildren, Elijah Miller; and one on the way; a very special niece, Michaela Chartrand; and a nephew, Cory Chartrand II. both of Star Lake.

Rebecca is predeceased by her father, David Cring who died on April 23, 2019.

Rebecca loved spending time with her family and friends and enjoyed crafting projects with plastic canvases.

There will be no public calling hours. A celebration of life will be held Friday, July 28, 2023, at 1:00 PM at the Harrisville Fire Hall located at 14226 Church St, Harrisville, NY 13648. Burial will be held privately by her family.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619.

