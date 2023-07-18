Richville man allegedly fired gun during domestic dispute
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOWN OF DEKALB, New York (WWNY) - A 35-year-old St. Lawrence County man is accused of firing a gun during a domestic dispute.
State police arrested William Simmons of Richville on Monday.
Troopers were called to a home on County Route 18 in the town of DeKalb for a domestic dispute.
According to police, Simmons shot a gun at the alleged victim’s vehicle. He did not hit anyone or the vehicle.
Simmons was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree menacing, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
He was arraigned in Gouverneur Town Court and released on his own recognizance.
