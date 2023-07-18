Richville man allegedly fired gun during domestic dispute

Police lights
Police lights(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF DEKALB, New York (WWNY) - A 35-year-old St. Lawrence County man is accused of firing a gun during a domestic dispute.

State police arrested William Simmons of Richville on Monday.

Troopers were called to a home on County Route 18 in the town of DeKalb for a domestic dispute.

According to police, Simmons shot a gun at the alleged victim’s vehicle. He did not hit anyone or the vehicle.

Simmons was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree menacing, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was arraigned in Gouverneur Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Huckle
No jail time for former police officer
Diocese of Ogdensburg
Facing more than 100 child sex abuse lawsuits, diocese files for bankruptcy
Funny Cide, a horse owned by 6 friends who grew up in Sackets Harbor that would go on to win 2...
Derby horse Funny Cide remembered by his Sackets Harbor owners after passing away
Jeremai Montroy
Man accused of choking person in domestic dispute
Smashing for a good cause, that’s what a group of bike riders did Sunday.
Motorcycle club smashes cars to benefit Transitional Living Services

Latest News

WWNY
Art gallery to host pop-up shows
Air quality
Another day of iffy air
Lewis County Fair
Live at the Lewis County Fair!
Live at the fair with animals