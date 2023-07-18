Richville man allegedly fired gun during domestic dispute

TOWN OF DEKALB, New York (WWNY) - A 35-year-old St. Lawrence County man is accused of firing a gun during a domestic dispute.

State police arrested William Simmons of Richville on Monday.

Troopers were called to a home on County Route 18 in the town of DeKalb for a domestic dispute.

According to police, Simmons shot a gun at the alleged victim’s vehicle. He did not hit anyone or the vehicle.

Simmons was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree menacing, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was arraigned in Gouverneur Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

