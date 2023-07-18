Robert F. Pitcher, 82, of Three Mile Bay

Robert F. Pitcher, 82, of Flanders Road, passed away on July 12, 2023 in a boating accident in the Town of Cape Vincent. (Source: Funeral Home)

THREE MILE BAY, New York (WWNY) - Robert F. Pitcher, 82, of Flanders Road, passed away on July 12, 2023 in a boating accident in the Town of Cape Vincent.

Per Robert’s request, no public services will be held at this time.

Born on October 7, 1940 in Watertown, Robert was the son of Charles and Della (Wiley) Pitcher. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1967, serving a tour in Vietnam before being honorably discharged. He worked as a painter for a time, as well as in the maintenance department for the Watertown Correctional Facility.

Robert was an avid fisherman and boater. His love for the water began in the 70s, and only grew over the years. He was happiest on the water but also loved playing poker and bowling. He participated in many bowling tournaments and was a member of the local Elks Lodge, American Legion, and VFW. He enjoyed his time spent in Florida.

He was a talented baseball and softball player and a die-hard New York Yankees fan.

His family remembers him for his sense of humor and will miss him deeply.

Survivors include two children, Brandon R. (Chellsey) Pitcher of Watertown and Robert A. Pitcher of Albany; a stepdaughter, Krysti White; a son-in-law, Michael Martino of Florida; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

He was predeceased by a daughter, Debra Pitcher Martino; a son, Frank Pitcher; a brother, Roger Pitcher; and a stepfather, Don Barnes.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that cards and donations for assistance with funeral costs be sent to Brandon and Chellsey Pitcher at 25939 Mustard Road, Watertown, NY 13601.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

