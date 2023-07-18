SPCA to host cornhole tourney

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County SPCA is holding a cornhole tournament fundraiser this weekend.

SPCA medical director Janea Bartlett filled us in during 7 News This Morning. You can watch her interview in the video above.

The tournament starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, at the SPCA on Water Street in Watertown.

There will be games and activities for kids, food will be available, and the shelter will be open if you want to check out available pets.

Registration is $60 per team.

You can register ahead of time at jeffersoncountyspca.org or by calling 315-782-3260. You can also register the day of the event.

