Sports: Veteran golfers, Rapids split doubleheader & Carey Terrance Jr.

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was an epic battle between two veteran golfers in the championship final of the Watertown Men’s City Golf Tournament.

For both golfers, it was their 10th trip to the championship final. In the case of John Bufalini, he’s been as close to perfect as you can get.

In his 10 trips to the final, he has won nine of them. Having a championship on the line seems to bring out the best in Bufalini.

Don’t overlook what Joe Tufo accomplished. He also made it to his 10th final. He has claimed two titles, including last year’s crown. It seems he has a knack to being in the mix every year.

Congratulations to both champion John Bufalini and runner up Joe Tufo, two veteran golfers who show no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Rapids baseball

The Watertown Rapids hosted Mohawk Valley in a doubleheader. In the first game, the Rapids’ big inning was in the third as they put up a three spot.

The Diamond Dawgs led 4-3 in the top of the seventh and plated an insurance run to make it 5-3.

The Rapids scored a run on a double steal in the bottom of the seventh, cutting the Diamond Dawgs’ lead to 5-4. That’s the way it would end, 5-4 visitors in game one.

In the second game, Watertown would bounce back and win the night cap 4-2.

The Rapids are back home Tuesday night hosting Albany.

Terrance press conference

A press conference was held Monday for Carey Terrance Jr. He was drafted 59th overall by the Anaheim Ducks in the National Hockey League entry draft.

The Akwesasne Mohawk Casino hosted the press conference. Tonight at 6 p.m. on 7 News, we’ll hear from the talented hockey player and get his thoughts about taking the next step in his hockey career.

