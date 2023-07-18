Tomorrow’s Health: Childhood concussions, segregated neighborhoods & diagnosing Alzheimer’s

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a new way to detect Alzheimer’s, and a study looks at children’s concussions.

Childhood concussions

When children get concussions, it may not lead to long-term effects on their IQ, according to a new study in the journal Pediatrics.

Children who suffered a head injury were tested in the days after visiting an emergency room. Researchers found no differences in IQ scores several weeks afterwards, when compared to kids without concussions.

They say more research is needed on concussion patients who do not get medical treatment.

Segregated neighborhoods

A nationwide study says highly segregated neighborhoods are associated with a significantly lower life expectancy.

Researchers say life expectancy is four years shorter in those neighborhoods, which shows how racial segregation can drive overall racial inequities.

Diagnosing Alzheimer’s

Researchers have presented new guidelines for diagnosing Alzheimer’s using blood biomarkers, similar to what’s done when detecting diabetes or cardiovascular disease.

Recent research shows new blood tests are effective in confirming whether cognitive symptoms are in fact the early stages of Alzheimer’s.

In the past, diagnosis has required an invasive analysis of spinal fluid or expensive brain scans. Researchers say timely diagnosis of Alzheimer’s can lead to better treatment.

