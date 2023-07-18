Waterfront Concerts in Clayton

Frink Park on the River
Thursday, July 20, 6 pm
Thursday, July 20, 6 pm
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Frink Park, Riverside Drive, Clayton NY
Thursdays, 6pm-8pm (Weather Permitting)

June 22nd: Imaginos(Featuring Founding Members of Blue Öyster Cult)June 29th: Dave ParkerMonday, July 3rd: Doc Yukon7pm-9pm Before the Fireworks Display(Additional Sponsors: The Hops Spot & French Bay Marina)July 6th: Bob KissellJuly 13th: Minus Mike(Additional Sponsor: Property Land Management)July 20th: Tommy GunnJuly 27th: Peg DolanAugust 3rd: Patrick Duffy(Additional Sponsor: Clayton Lions Club)August 10th: Blue CountryAugust 17th: Bad Husbands Club “Lite”August 24th: Dave ScanlinAugust 31st: Gridlock

