Watertown Fire Department celebrates preparedness rating

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - When it comes to protecting the public, the Watertown Fire Department has one of the highest ratings.

On Tuesday, the department celebrated its new ISO 1 status.

ISO stands for Insurance Services Office, and it essentially rates the fire preparedness of a given department on a scale of 1 to 10, with 1 being the best.

The department and community marked the accomplishment with a plaque and showed the new ISO Class 1 stickers that will go on department vehicles.

“It’s years of work but the nice thing is it’s not just to get a grade, it’s not just for the classification. You know in trying to improve your classification, you provide a better service to the community,” said Fire Chief Matt Timerman.

Fewer than 1 percent of fire departments nationwide accomplish this achievement.

