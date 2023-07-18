Watertown lawmakers pause planter demolition

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown city council is hitting the pause button on changes to its downtown streetscape project.

The council voted 4-0 to table a resolution that would amend designs to remove planters and reshape the curb in front of the Key Bank building to bring back two parking spaces.

Some council members say they have received complaints about the fairness of the proposed changes, which would cost the city around $40,000.

Tabling the changes allows them to observe how the current plan works out.

Fire station improvements

Meanwhile, improvements were approved for three city fire stations.

Council members voted 3-1 to accept Northern Tier Construction’s bid to do the work for about $235,000.

It will replace shower facilities at the Massey Street station. Officials say water from the bathrooms sometimes floods into the chief and deputy chief’s offices.

Work will also be done to rehab the entrance porticos at the State and Mill street stations. Officials say both have significant water damage.

Originally the city budgeted $105,000 for the project. The remaining $130,000, plus about $22,000 in engineering costs, will be paid for using the city’s savings.

Amphitheater design nixed

The council did not approve a resolution to apply for a grant for designing a proposed amphitheater at Thompson Park.

It was a 2-2 split. Mayor Jeff Smith and council member Lisa Ruggiero voted against it. Council members Cliff Olney and Sarah Compo Pierce were in favor.

The grant would have covered 75% of the roughly $330,000 design cost. The city would have paid the other 25%.

City officials were advised that design funds needed to be applied for before construction money was applied for.

The construction is estimated to cost nearly $3 million, with 75% of that possibly covered by a grant.

