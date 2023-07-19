An update on the Watertown Farm & Craft Market

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce’s Farm and Craft Market is in full swing.

Chamber program director Allison Andrews was on 7 News This Morning to update us about how it’s going. You can watch her interview in the video above.

The market is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday through October 4. It’s held in the area surrounding the Dulles State Office Building on Washington Street.

There’s produce, flowers, crafts, food, and entertainment.

Tip: it’s a good idea to go before vendors run out toward the end of the day.

Visit watertownfarmandcraft.com to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.