An update on the Watertown Farm & Craft Market

Watertown Farm & Craft Market update
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce’s Farm and Craft Market is in full swing.

Chamber program director Allison Andrews was on 7 News This Morning to update us about how it’s going. You can watch her interview in the video above.

The market is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday through October 4. It’s held in the area surrounding the Dulles State Office Building on Washington Street.

There’s produce, flowers, crafts, food, and entertainment.

Tip: it’s a good idea to go before vendors run out toward the end of the day.

Visit watertownfarmandcraft.com to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor-trailer crash in the town of Rutland
Man airlifted to hospital after crashing tractor-trailer
Police say 63-year-old Gary Lee Johnston was arrested at a resort in Roatan on Aug. 29.
Man accused of selling stolen vehicles for scrap
Crash
1 person extricated in crash that shuts down a 5 mile stretch of Route 11 in the Town of Gouverneur
Brandon Huckle
No jail time for former police officer
Several parking spots in front of the Washington Street Key Bank building were taken away after...
Watertown lawmakers pause planter demolition

Latest News

Morning Checkup: Clifton-Fine Hospital Capital Campaign
Morning Checkup: Clifton-Fine Hospital Capital Campaign
Gaetan Grandelli singles to drive in a run for the Watertown Rapids, their first in a contest...
Rapids fall to Albany Dutchmen
Carey Terrance Jr.
Terrance ready to fulfill pro dreams
Wake Up Weather
Sunny & warm (& no smoke!)