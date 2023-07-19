Crash kills Ogdensburg man, critically injures his father

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A man is dead, and his father is in critical condition following a head-on crash in St. Lawrence County Tuesday night.

It happened on State Highway 37 in the town of Lisbon at around 9:20 p.m.

State police said 51-year-old Michael Barkley Jr. of Ogdensburg was driving north when a southbound pickup truck crossed into the oncoming lane and smashed into Barkley’s SUV.

Barkley was pronounced dead at the scene.

His 79-year-old father, Michael Barkley Sr., also of Ogdensburg, was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where he was in critical condition as of Wednesday.

Troopers said the pickup truck was driven by 37-year-old Brian Snyder of Massena. He and a passenger, 35-year-old Cynthia Murdock of Massena, were taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word on why the pickup crossed into the opposite lane as the crash is still under investigation.

The state police’s Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene.

Fire and rescue personnel from Ogdensburg and Lisbon assisted.

