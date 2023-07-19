1 person extricated in crash that shuts down a 5 mile stretch of Route 11 in the Town of Gouverneur

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - One person had to be extracted from their SUV after a crash on U.S. Route 11 which shutdown a large stretch of the road in the Town of Gouverneur Tuesday evening.

The highway was closed for about 5 miles between Welch Road and Fox Farm Road for about an hour around 7 p.m.

State Police says the SUV was headed West on Route 11 when it pulled into oncoming traffic.

Police say a tractor trailer in that lane swerved to avoid hitting the SUV head on, but was still struck by it.

State Police say the driver of the SUV, Jessica Boyle, 30, of Fulton, had to be extricated from the vehicle.

She was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital with cuts on her head and a possible broken arm.

The truck driver, Alonzo Ellison, 79, of Canton, had no injuries.

The truck was heavily damaged and was leaking fuel. A DEC crew was called in for cleanup.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

It’s unclear if any tickets were issued.

