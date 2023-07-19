Exclusive: Johnson buys Ives Hill Country Club

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Local businessman Jake Johnson is set to buy Ives Hill Country Club on Flower Avenue West in Watertown from developer P.J. Simao.

Johnson tells 7 News he is set to close on the deal in mid-August and he will then get right to work. He expects to have golfers on the links before the season is over.

Johnson said he plans to reopen the restaurant as well.

Ives Hill will run as a nine-hole course. That was part of the deal when the city of Watertown bought what is now called the Thompson Park Golf Course. In that deal, Simao agreed to a deed restriction limiting Ives to nine holes and was compensated $850,000.

Johnson says he’s not the only one excited to get Ives Hill back in business.

“Everybody is super excited,” he said. “I’ve only talked to 10 to 15 people, but very excited. A lot of enthusiastic golfers who want to see this back open and consensus is everyone wants to see Ives back in action.”

Simao will retain the 79 acres that make up the back nine at Ives Hill. Terms of the deal aren’t disclosed for now.

