Fair parade brings community together

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The streets of Lowville were flowing with people ready for the Lewis County Fair parade.

Some marked their spots early Tuesday, others hoped to find a good spot in the evening.

The parade is a tradition on the first night of the fair. Bonnie Manning says she’s been coming for decades.

“We love it, we love it,” she said. “It is free, and we love the parade and the fair. It’s great.”

This was a special parade for Manning, though. Her granddaughter was marching with the Lowville Academy band.

Also watching the parade were friends Bryan Lyndaker and Ayden Sullivan.

“It’s just fun, real fun to enjoy the time being here, look at all the stuff people are putting out,” Lyndaker said.

“I just like coming out here and looking how creative people can be with the floats and having fun with it,” Sullivan said.

Lyndaker says for years his family has marked their spot to watch the parade.

“My mom came out here like at 6 in the morning, this morning, came out here and put these blankets and stuff out here,” Lyndaker said. “She was, like, first come, first serve.”

Lewis County Fair president Matt O’Connor says the parade brings the community together.

“You know they meet families here, their friends come down through, a lot of people plan their reunions around our fair,” he said, “and we are just very fortunate to have that community support.”

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.