Fire destroys St. Lawrence County manufacturing facility

TOWN OF PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Fire destroyed a St. Lawrence County manufacturing facility Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at LDR Motion Systems on County Route 58 in the town of Parishville.

According to the company’s website, LDR manufactures CNC machines like plasma tables and tube and pipe cutters. The machines use computers to cut detailed and intricate patterns in metal and other materials.

Volunteers from Potsdam, Colton, Parishville, Hannawa Falls, Pierrepont, West Stockholm, and Hopkinton fire departments were called to the scene at around 2 p.m.

The 100 x 80 barn-like building was made out of metal and wood beams.

The owners declined to speak with 7 News.

There’s no word on what caused the fire.

