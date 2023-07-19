Flattened corn bouncing back

Corn stalks recover after being flattened
Corn stalks recover after being flattened(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - A week after some Jefferson County corn fields were flattened by strong winds, the crops are recovering.

The damage looked devastating to some farmers, but now those fields in southern Jefferson County barely show any signs that a storm tore through the area last Thursday.

Although some stalks remain slanted, they’re a far cry from what we saw last week when the field was flattened.

According to Mike Hunter with Cornell Cooperative Extension, the field’s quick recovery can be attributed to the corn’s growth stage at the time of the storm, and the yield shouldn’t be affected.

However, the corn may be a tad more difficult to harvest.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor-trailer crash in the town of Rutland
Man airlifted to hospital after crashing tractor-trailer
Crash
1 person extricated in crash that shuts down a 5 mile stretch of Route 11 in the Town of Gouverneur
Police say 63-year-old Gary Lee Johnston was arrested at a resort in Roatan on Aug. 29.
Man accused of selling stolen vehicles for scrap
Brandon Huckle
No jail time for former police officer
Several parking spots in front of the Washington Street Key Bank building were taken away after...
Watertown lawmakers pause planter demolition

Latest News

Cow showing competition
Too many animals, not enough barn space affects competition at fair
A downtown Watertown property owner wants parking spaces in front of his building restored -...
Parking vs. planters: Watertown property owner speaks out
Sweet corn
Sweet corn harvest almost here
Colonel James Zacchino Jr.
Fort Drum readies for new garrison commander