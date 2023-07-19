Flattened corn bouncing back

TOWN OF ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - A week after some Jefferson County corn fields were flattened by strong winds, the crops are recovering.

The damage looked devastating to some farmers, but now those fields in southern Jefferson County barely show any signs that a storm tore through the area last Thursday.

Although some stalks remain slanted, they’re a far cry from what we saw last week when the field was flattened.

According to Mike Hunter with Cornell Cooperative Extension, the field’s quick recovery can be attributed to the corn’s growth stage at the time of the storm, and the yield shouldn’t be affected.

However, the corn may be a tad more difficult to harvest.

