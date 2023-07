FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum is getting ready for a new garrison commander.

Colonel James Zacchino Jr. is leaving post and Colonel Matthew Myer is coming in.

Zacchino has served as garrison commander at Fort Drum since July 19, 2021.

The garrison commander oversees the day-to-day business on post.

The change of command ceremony is Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.