Live at noon at the Lewis County Fair, day 2
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Day two of the Lewis County Fair is both Children’s Day and Dairy Day.
7 News anchor Makenzie Piatt found things representative of both while she was there live during 7 News At Noon.
She previews the giant ice cream sundae Lewis County Dairy Princesses were scheduled to begin serving at 1 p.m.
She also shows us kids busy milking a “cow.”
You can check it out in the video above.
There’s a lot happening at the fair. You can discover what’s going on at lewiscountyfair.org.
Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.