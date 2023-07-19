Live at noon at the Lewis County Fair, day 2

Live at noon at the Lewis County Fair, day 2
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Day two of the Lewis County Fair is both Children’s Day and Dairy Day.

7 News anchor Makenzie Piatt found things representative of both while she was there live during 7 News At Noon.

She previews the giant ice cream sundae Lewis County Dairy Princesses were scheduled to begin serving at 1 p.m.

She also shows us kids busy milking a “cow.”

You can check it out in the video above.

There’s a lot happening at the fair. You can discover what’s going on at lewiscountyfair.org.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor-trailer crash in the town of Rutland
Man airlifted to hospital after crashing tractor-trailer
Crash
1 person extricated in crash that shuts down a 5 mile stretch of Route 11 in the Town of Gouverneur
Police say 63-year-old Gary Lee Johnston was arrested at a resort in Roatan on Aug. 29.
Man accused of selling stolen vehicles for scrap
Brandon Huckle
No jail time for former police officer
Several parking spots in front of the Washington Street Key Bank building were taken away after...
Watertown lawmakers pause planter demolition

Latest News

Ives Hill Country Club
Exclusive: Johnson buys Ives Hill Country Club
Live at noon at the Lewis County Fair, day 2
Live at noon at the Lewis County Fair, day 2
Jake Johnson to buy Ives Hill Country Club
Ives Hill Country Club
Watch at noon: New owner for Ives Hill Country Club