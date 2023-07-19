Live at noon at the Lewis County Fair, day 2

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Day two of the Lewis County Fair is both Children’s Day and Dairy Day.

7 News anchor Makenzie Piatt found things representative of both while she was there live during 7 News At Noon.

She previews the giant ice cream sundae Lewis County Dairy Princesses were scheduled to begin serving at 1 p.m.

She also shows us kids busy milking a “cow.”

You can check it out in the video above.

There’s a lot happening at the fair. You can discover what’s going on at lewiscountyfair.org.

