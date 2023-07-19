Local lawmakers concerned about state’s debt outlook

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - One local state lawmaker says it’s the strongest warning from the state comptroller in years. A recent report shows New York state’s debt is expected to hit $36 billion by 2027.

That’s more than the $20 billion deficit the state’s Division of Budget previously reported for that same time period.

“You know, I think it’s the strongest wording that he’s put out,” said Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush (R. - 117th District).

While Blankenbursh isn’t surprised by the outlook, he hopes it’s a wake-up call for other lawmakers.

“I hope the governor takes a good look at this because the spending is really being dictated a lot through the New York City liberal agenda,” he said.

In his report, DiNapoli writes the outlook is because of factors like revenue declines from a weakening economy, and increases in recurring spending.

“We used one-time money for reoccurring costs and any time you do that, you are automatically creating a budget gap for a subsequent year - an out year,” said Assemblyman Scott Gray (R. - 116th District).

Healthcare spending, for example, is expected to grow by almost $16 billion between now and 2027. A main chunk of that is because of a projected $10 billion increase in Medicaid costs.

Another trend is that taxpayers are leaving the state. According to the report, in 2020 alone, more than $100,000 taxpayers moved out of New York.

“Thirty percent of our budget comes from personal income tax. Of that pool of money, I think 20 percent of it comes from the top earners,” said Gray.

In response to the report, the State Division of Budget tells 7 News the state has increased its reserves from $3.4 billion in 2021 to $19.5 billion today as a safety net in case of economic downturns.

